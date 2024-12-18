Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President Africa at TotalEnergies E&P, has been confirmed as a speaker at the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), set to take place on March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville. Representing one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies, Sangster will highlight TotalEnergies’ ongoing efforts to drive sustainable energy growth in the Republic of Congo and across the continent.

Sangster is expected to delve into TotalEnergies’ strategic investments, the application of innovative technologies and the critical role of international oil companies in unlocking Congo’s hydrocarbon potential. In May, the French major announced a $600 million investment aimed at boosting exploration and maintaining production at the deep offshore Moho Nord field. The field, which contributes nearly 50% of Congo’s daily oil production at approximately 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), is set to add an additional 40,000 bpd, further enhancing the nation’s output.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Additionally, TotalEnergies operates the Marine XX permit, a vast deep offshore block currently undergoing exploration. With two drilling rigs mobilized and appraisal activities ongoing, the company is positioned to make significant discoveries that will bolster Congo’s energy production and economic growth. In August, TotalEnergies extended its contract with Northern Ocean for the Deepsea Mira semi-submersible rig, with plans to drill one firm well and an option for an additional well, highlighting the country’s strategic importance to its operations.

“Mike Sangster’s participation at CEIF 2025 underscores the crucial role that international oil companies like TotalEnergies play in advancing energy security and economic development in Congo and beyond,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power. “Through its strategic investments, TotalEnergies is not only driving exploration and production, but also contributing to the broader goals of sustainable growth and regional energy integration.”

