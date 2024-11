Situated at the crossroads of regional trade routes near the borders of Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia, the workshop is positioned to export soap and other by-products to neighboring countries. This export activity is expected to expand international trade volume, introduce local production to global markets and contribute to the Guinean economy in the long term.

The workshop established by TİKA aims to minimize losses caused by labor-intensive production methods and enhance productivity by transitioning palm oil processing from traditional techniques to an industrial scale. This initiative is designed to optimize labor efficiency and prevent economic waste.

Yomou is a strategically significant city with most of its agricultural lands dedicated to the cultivation and harvesting of palm oil. While the locally produced palm oil is primarily used for food consumption, it holds significant economic potential as a high-value product.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.