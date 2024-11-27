Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)


Yomou is a strategically significant city with most of its agricultural lands dedicated to the cultivation and harvesting of palm oil. While the locally produced palm oil is primarily used for food consumption, it holds significant economic potential as a high-value product.

The workshop established by TİKA aims to minimize losses caused by labor-intensive production methods and enhance productivity by transitioning palm oil processing from traditional techniques to an industrial scale. This initiative is designed to optimize labor efficiency and prevent economic waste.

Situated at the crossroads of regional trade routes near the borders of Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia, the workshop is positioned to export soap and other by-products to neighboring countries. This export activity is expected to expand international trade volume, introduce local production to global markets and contribute to the Guinean economy in the long term.

