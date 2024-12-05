Influential leaders, intellectuals, and experts from around the world convened in Istanbul for TRT World Forum 2024 (www.TRTWorldForum.com). Held for the 8th time this year under the theme “A World at Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformations”, the forum took place on November 29-30, gaining significant global attention as a platform for exploring solutions to pressing global issues. Nearly 150 speakers from over 30 countries and more than 1500 participants from diverse regions engaged in two days of dialogue in Istanbul, fostering international solidarity and understanding.

TRT World Forum: A Platform for Global Solutions and Transformations

Policymakers, journalists, academics, and representatives from both the public and private sectors from around the world came together to address critical issues affecting humanity, ranging from geopolitical crises to the societal impacts of artificial intelligence. Throughout the forum, eight panel sessions and eight roundtable meetings were held.

As one of the most high-profile forums in the global media industry, TRT World Forum transformed Istanbul into a hub for international dialogue and solutions. The opening speeches of this significant gathering were delivered by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presidency's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun and Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı. During the ceremony, a special artwork inspired by Al-Aqsa Mosque was presented to President Erdoğan.

The Future of the World Debated in Istanbul

The first day of the forum commenced with a session titled “Elections 2024 in US and EU Members”. Additionally, key sessions were held on topics such as “Türkiye’s Path Forward,” “Media Distortion Exposed,” and “Addressing Gross Violations of Human Rights in Conflicts.” The forum garnered widespread attention in global media, becoming a focal point for calls for international solutions.

The forum hosted prominent figures from the worlds of politics, academia, and media, with renowned speakers from both national and international arenas. Notable participants included former President of Republic of Croatia Ivo Josipović, Minister of Information of Lebanon Ziad Makary, former President of Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Dr. Hakan Fidan, Former British High Commissioner to South Africa and Member of the House of Lords Lord Paul Boateng, Deputy Director of Africa Programme at Chatham House Tighisti Amare, Migration Policy Centre and Academic Coordinator of Young African Leaders Programme Mehari Taddele Maru.

