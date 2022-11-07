Vice President Faisal Naseem attended the opening ceremony of the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit on Monday, hosted by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) is held at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
The Minister of Environment, Climate Change, and Technology, Aminath Shauna, accompanied the Vice President at the opening ceremony. The Vice President will later deliver the Maldives' national statement at the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit.
COP27 is a significant event for the Maldives and an opportunity to address the nation's sustainable development plans and advocate Maldives' position on global climate concerns.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Maldives:The President’s Office.