The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded yesterday a five-day visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

As part of the good office activities of the Special Representative, the objective of this visit was to pursue exchanges with the Mauritanian authorities and other key players to further strengthen the partnership with the United Nations, particularly in the run-up to the presidential election scheduled for June 29. The visit was also an opportunity to exchange views on regional peace and security issues, particularly in the context of Mauritania's presidency of the African Union.

During his visit, the Special Representative was received in audience by H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He also had a series of meetings with members of the government, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug; the Minister of the Interior and Decentralization, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Ould Mohamed Lemine; and the Minister of Social Action, Childhood and the Family, H.E. Mr. Savia Mint N'Tahah.

The Special Representative also met with Mr. Diallo Mamadou Bathia, President of the Constitutional Council; Mr. Dah Ould Abdel Jelil, President of the Independent National Electoral Commission; Ms. Diyé Ba, President of the National Election Monitoring Observatory; Mr. Bouna El Hassen, President of the Bar Association; presidential candidates and political players, civil society representatives, including youth and women's organizations, as well as representatives of the political parties ; Bouna El Hassen, President of the Bar Association; presidential candidates and political actors; representatives of civil society, notably youth and women's organizations; as well as the diplomatic corps and the United Nations country team.

In his various meetings, the Special Representative praised the leading role played by Mauritania for peace and stability in the Sahel and the sub-region. He called on the Mauritanian authorities and stakeholders to pursue their efforts to engage in dialogue and collaboration in order to consolidate democratic gains and strengthen Mauritania's sustainable development and prosperity. In this regard, the Special Representative stressed the importance of peaceful and inclusive presidential elections, which will contribute to strengthening good governance and peace.

Before leaving the capital Nouakchott, the Special Representative visited a refugee center, run with the support of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), where he held discussions with groups of women and young refugees.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel reaffirmed the support of the United Nations and the international community for Mauritania's efforts to consolidate peace and democracy.