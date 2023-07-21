Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will return to Luanda for the fourth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) – taking place September 13-14 under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas.

Delivering a keynote address, Al Ghais will advance dialogue around global market trends while making a strong case for multilateral cooperation and investment.

Al Ghais assumed the role of Secretary General of OPEC in 2022. With a wealth of experience across the international energy market, Al Ghais has emerged as a well-respected and highly-sought after industry expert. He plays an instrumental part in strengthening OPEC’s agenda, and is committed to supporting both producing and non-producing countries secure investment, bolster development and unlock long-term and sustainable economic growth.

Al Ghais’ return to AOG 2023 is a testament to this support as well as the ongoing efforts by OPEC to grow the African oil market. As Angola moves to consolidate its position as a regional stronghold, AOG 2023 plays a critical part in connecting new investors and project developers to the market while facilitating new dialogue around Africa’s oil future.

“The participation of OPEC Secretary General Al Ghais at the AOG 2023 conference adds a new dimension of expertise and insights to the conference,” states Stephanie Benjamin, Energy Capital&Power International Conference Director. “Building on his impactful participation during last year’s AOG edition, Al Ghais is expected to elevate the level of discourse and inspire meaningful conversations around Angola’s oil and gas future in the context of a rapidly changing global energy landscape. We look forward to welcoming OPEC at AOG 2023 and invite regional and global stakeholders to seize this opportunity and join the much-anticipated AOG conference in Luanda.”

AOG 2023 promises to be a groundbreaking platform for stakeholders to forge partnerships, share best practices while exploring innovative ways to maximize Angola’s oil and gas industry. The event serves as a premier gathering that brings together regional leaders, global investors and industry experts to discuss pertinent challenges, explore innovative solutions, and accelerate investment and development across Africa’s biggest oil producing market.

AOG 2023 is the official energy conference of the Republic of Angola. Now in its fourth edition, AOG takes place under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber.