The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), which is responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement operations throughout the country, is satisfied that all deployments are in place to ensure SONA 2024 takes place in a peaceful, as well as a safe and secure environment.

The Natjoints structure which is led by the SAPS, SSA and SANDF have been meeting regularly in the build up to the SONA to ensure the plans that are in place will ensure the safety and security of participants, spectators, communities living near the Cape Town City Hall and businesses operating in this vicinity.

The operational plan is in place and all critical role players are ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandate.

All law enforcement agencies led by the SAPS have mobilised resources to heighten police visibility with the aim of preventing and combatting any form of opportunistic crimes before, during and post the planned address.

Residents of Cape Town, spectators and those who are operating businesses in the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall are also advised about road closures provided by the City of Cape Town Traffic Services ahead of the delivery of the President’s State of the Nation Address.

It is important to emphasize that those who are not accredited or authorized to be in attendance, should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 08 February 2024.

It is on that score that we urge the cooperation of those who will be in and around the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall on the day.

Any lawlessness and any form of criminality and any behaviour that contravenes the law will be dealt with accordingly.

No disruptions will be allowed and tolerated by law enforcement.

All law enforcement agencies securing the SONA are expected to execute their duties according to their constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts before, during and after the main address.

It is also worth noting that the NATJOINTS is also policing build-up activities to the SONA and the four-day mining indaba that is currently underway. Thus far, these events have been incident free with no incidents of disruption and criminality reported.

The Natjoints is thus satisfied and confident that like all other SONA addresses, this one will also take place in a safe and secure environment.

For more information on the list of road closures and parking restrictions, members of the public are advised to go onto the SAPS website, as well as Facebook and Twitter social media pages.