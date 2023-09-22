The looted artefacts during the Meqdala war in 1868 were handed over to Teferi Meles Desta, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Holly Tabot tablet of ‘Medhane’Alem’, a lock of Prince Alemayehu’s hair (the son of Emporer Tewodros II), three silver cups with bronze plating, and a shield are among the artefacts that have been returned.

The Ethiopian Embassy staff members, a delegation from the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the CEO and founder of The Scheherazade Foundation, UK resident historical heritage scholars, representatives from the Ethiopia’s National Heritage Restitution Committee, members of the British Parliament, and invited guests were present during the handover ceremony.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Teferi underlined the importance and implications of the returned artefacts and Holly Tabot to the Orthodox Curch, history, and cultural development of the Ethiopian people. He aslo thanked The Scheherazade Foundation for their unreserved support for making the handover a reality.