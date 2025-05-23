The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, today signed an endorsement to the Non‑Honoring of Sovereign Financial Obligation (NHSFO) insurance policy with Standard Chartered (Hong Kong) Limited and others.

The endorsement supports an additional EUR 130 million Murabaha facility to the Ministry of Finance and Budget of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, building on the initial EUR 102 million previously insured by ICIEC. With this uplift, the total value of the insured Murabaha facility now stands at EUR 232 million.

The endorsement policy was signed by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, and Mr. Sujithav Sarangi, Executive Director, Development&Agency Finance at Standard Chartered. The signing took place on the sidelines of the 2025 IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Algiers.

Under the arrangementment, ICIEC’s NHSFO policy covers the participating financial institutions with robust credit enhancement. The proceeds will fund the construction of “Tour F”- a flagship government office tower within Abidjan’s new Administrative City, designed to modernize public‑sector infrastructure and improve public service delivery across Côte d’Ivoire.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, said: “This policy exemplifies how ICIEC’s risk‑mitigation solutions unlock affordable, Shariah‑compliant capital for transformational public projects. Through this, ICIEC is supporting Côte d’Ivoire to realise a state‑of‑the‑art administrative hub that will boost efficiency, stimulate the local construction sector, and advance the country’s development agenda in line with the UN SDGs.”

Sujithav Sarangi, Executive Director, Development&Agency Finance, Standard Chartered says: “This collaboration with ICIEC is testament to our shared commitments to impact and advancement. We are thrilled to combine our expertise, and continue our long-standing partnership, with ICIEC to support this significant development in Côte d’Ivoire.”

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

