The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (www.ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, today announced that its Board of Governors has formally approved the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year 2024 during the IsDB Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Algiers.

The 2024 report highlights that ICIEC has achieved USD 13 billion in business insured in the year 2024, bringing the cumulative Business Insured since inception to USD 121 billion, of which USD 96 billion is in export credit and USD 25 billion in investment. The Corporation facilitated USD 57 billion in intra-OIC trade and investment transactions and advanced its Third General Capital Increase to significantly enhance underwriting capacity and reinforce long-term financial stability.

To drive operational excellence, ICIEC refined its pricing framework and enhanced economic capital models, ensuring more sustainable, risk-adjusted growth. Strategic partnerships were deepened with development partners and the private sector to unlock critical capital flows in food security and infrastructure projects. The inclusion of the Togolese Republic as the 50th Member State further broadened ICIEC’s reach and bespoke insurance solutons to promote economic development across West Africa.

Under the IsDB Group Food Security Response Program (FSRP), ICIEC approved over USD 1 billion in food-related transactions to support Member States impacted by global food crises. In line with its climate commitment, the Board of Directors approved a dedicated Climate Change Policy, and 13% of 2024 Business Insured was allocated to climate-related initiatives.

ICIEC’s financial resilience was evident in its USD 24.9 million net result—a 4% improvement year-on-year—and its seventh consecutive year of technical surplus. Moody’s maintained ICIEC’s rating of Aa3 for the 17th consecutive year and S&P Global Ratings assigned ICIEC a first-time rating of AA- with a stable outlook.

“2024 was a testament to our unwavering commitment to support Member States through innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions,” said Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC. “Insuring USD 13 billion in business last year and achieving a seventh consecutive year of technical surplus reflects our strong ability to navigate complex markets and deliver tangible value. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our capacity to de-risk trade and investment, driving sustainable growth across our member countries.”

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time “AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information; visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org