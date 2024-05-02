The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a leading Shariah-based multilateral insurer and esteemed member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Infrastructure Fund of Saudi Arabia (INFRA). This pivotal MoU was signed during the IsDB Group Annual Meeting 2024, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by ICIEC's CEO, Mr. Oussama Kaissi, and Eng. Esmail Alsallom, CEO of INFRA.

This MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between ICIEC and INFRA. Key initiatives include exploration of opportunities of mutual interest within the Kingdom in line with its developmental objectives, institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange through continuation of dialogue and participation in relevant events. Additionally, the parties will coordinate participation in field-related activities and foster affiliations with relevant entities or professional associations to strengthen collaborative ties. Through this collaboration, ICIEC will support INFRA’s efforts to accelerate strategic infrastructure projects in the Kingdom, contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Mr. Oussama Kaissi, the CEO of ICIEC, expressed his pleasure about the agreement, stating, "We are delighted to enter into this collaboration with INFRA. Our joint efforts will focus on strengthening the economic frameworks within our member states. This MoU sets the tone of our shared commitment to promoting sustainable development through enhanced understanding and cooperation in insurance solutions and infrastructure development in the Kingdom."

Media Contact:

Rania Binhimd

Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/3xZ0397

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3y6MFzx

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/44n9Wt5

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4diTJZZ

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States. ICIEC, for the 16th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time AA- long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 108bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org