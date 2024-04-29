The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a premier Shariah-based multilateral insurer and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is thrilled to announce the signing of a Quota Share Retakaful Treaty with Indonesia Eximbank. The signing ceremony took place during the IsDB Group Annual Meeting 2024 in Riyadh, with ICIEC CEO Mr. Oussama Kaissi and H.E. Rijani Tirtoso, Executive Director/Chairman of Indonesia Eximbank, formalizing the agreement.

This strategic agreement provides retakaful expertise and capacity through a Quota Share Treaty, specifically designed to support the launch of Indonesia Eximbank's new Export Credit Takaful product/program. The business anticipated to be insured under this treaty for the year 2024 is estimated at USD 13 million.

ICIEC CEO Mr. Oussama Kaissi stated, "This partnership represents a significant advancement in our joint efforts to enhance export credit mechanisms through Shariah-compliant solutions. By leveraging our retakaful expertise with Indonesia Eximbank's robust financial services, we aim to empower exporters and drive economic growth in Indonesia and within the region. This partnership serves as a prime example of how strategic collaborations can lead to the development of innovative financial products that support sustainable economic development."

The agreement marks a milestone in the development of Islamic financial instruments and strengthens the economic ties between ICIEC and Indonesia, aiming to support exporters and contribute to economic stability and growth in the Islamic world.

Media Contact:

Rania Binhimd

Communication Department

Email: Rbinhimd@isdb.org

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States. ICIEC, for the 16th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time AA- long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 108bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://ICIEC.IsDB.org