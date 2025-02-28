The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has reinforced its position as a key player in the Islamic syndications market, achieving prominent rankings in the 2024 Bloomberg and Refinitiv League tables.

For the fourth consecutive year, the ITFC top-tier performance reflects a strategic focus on delivering impactful trade finance solutions. For 2024, Refinitiv ranked ITFC as Globally # 1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) in their Islamic Syndications League table. Additionally, and Bloomberg also ranked ITFC among the top Bookrunners and MLA in the Islamic Syndications League table. These rankings are a testament to the ITFC ability to consistently deliver value-driven results and maintain a strong position among leading international and regional financial institutions.

The recognition from Refinitiv and Bloomberg confirms that ITFC is a key player in facilitating trade among OIC member countries. This not only reaffirms the ITFC status as the pre-eminent provider of trade solutions but also underscores its remarkable ability to draw investments from a wide spectrum of global investors and financial institutions.

Additionally, it emphasizes the positive impact on the lives and livelihood of people inherent in the ITFC business operating model, demonstrating its effectiveness in meeting the unique financial needs of OIC member countries.

The Refinitiv and Bloomberg League tables rank banks and financial institutions based on their performance in loan syndications, bonds, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. The rankings, including arrangers, bookrunners, administrative agents, and advisors, are published quarterly and annually.

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.