The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, launched a year-long celebration campaign to recognize 15 years of delivering socio-economic impact to member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The event, held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, was attended by high-level Government officials, ITFC clients, partners, and stakeholders from various regions, both from the private and public sectors.

During the 15-year celebration event for the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ITFC, offered his congratulations and praised the organization for its efforts in driving sustainable trade development within member countries.

The Saudi Minister of Finance and IsDB Governor, Mohammed Aljadaan, graced the event to celebrate the milestone achievement of ITFC.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of ITFC, remarked on the organization's achievements over the last 15 years, saying, "ITFC has made remarkable progress in contributing to the socio-economic development of OIC member countries. Through the creation of innovative trade finance and trade development solutions, ITFC has bridged regions, fostered trade, and improved the lives of people. ITFC's strong partnerships with various financial institutions, sovereigns, and multilateral organizations have been crucial in leveraging its resources and capabilities to enhance trade finance and development initiatives. Together with our partners, ITFC will explore future opportunities and set the stage for innovative solutions that will unlock more potential over the next fifteen years."

The Anniversary campaign will include hosting a series of bespoke events and bilateral meetings to foster an industry dialogue on global challenges confronting trade in OIC member countries. Integrating trade finance with trade development solutions offers considerable potential to address real challenges while remaining focused on longer-term economic development priorities.

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socioeconomic conditions of people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$69 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.