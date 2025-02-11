International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)


The IFRC is deeply saddened by the death of Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) volunteer, Iman Abbas.  

On 1 February, she was killed while participating in a SRCS cleaning campaign at the Sabreen open market in Omdurman, which was struck by artillery shelling.  

The IFRC sends its deepest condolences to Iman's family, her SRCS colleagues and loved ones.  

In 2024, 32 of our IFRC network volunteers and staff died or were killed while performing their humanitarian duties. Iman is the first colleague we’ve lost this year.  

Any attack on humanitarian personnel weakens entire communities and compromises our ability to help the people who need it most.  

We strongly reiterate our call for unwavering respect for the Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal emblems and the crucial humanitarian services they represent. 

