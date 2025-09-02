The Honourable (Hon.) Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, addressed leaders from around the world on Africa’s digital future at the GITEX NIGERIA Government Leadership&AI Summit (https://GITEXNIGERIA.ng/) in Abuja. The summit kicked off the inaugural edition of GITEX NIGERIA before moving to Lagos on 2-3 September.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, GITEX NIGERIA is supported by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The event is endorsed by Lagos State Government, and organised by KAOUN International, the global organiser of GITEX events.

In his first public appearance since being named alongside Sam Altman and Jensen Huang in TIME magazine’s most influential people in AI 2025, Hon. Bosun Tijani said: “Across the world, nations are harnessing AI to automate processes, analyse data, and optimise resources in ways we could not imagine a decade ago. While others internationally grow more productive and drive unprecedented cross-sector efficiencies, parts of our own economies risk losing competitiveness if we fail to act. Those ahead will accelerate; those behind will fall further. Africa must not treat AI as an afterthought and be a consumer-centric continent importing food, services, and innovation; we must produce, lead, and innovate. That is why AI must sit at the very centre of our strategy. As leaders, we must collaborate, invest, and take defining decisions that ensure Africa shapes – not follows – the future of artificial intelligence.”

H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, said: “As we gather at GITEX NIGERIA, we have a unique opportunity to define the nation's place in the future of artificial intelligence. With our vibrant, youthful population and a proven track record of attracting significant investment, Lagos is not just ambitious—we are a resilient state actively building the digital infrastructure and scaling the startups needed to turn policy into progress. This is a moment for global tech leaders to see Africa not merely as a market, but as a co-creator in this revolution. By providing the enabling framework, we can harness AI to address our most pressing challenges and lead our people out of economic hardship."

Joining Hon. Bosun’s opening plenary session were H.E. Pedro Fernandes Lopes, Secretary of State for Digital Economy, Ministry of Digital Economy, Cape Verde; Dahlia Khalifa, Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, IFC; Karl Olutokun Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria and VP for Francophone Africa, MTN Group; and Robin Njiru, Public Sector Lead for West, East, and Central Africa, Amazon Web Services.

Elaborating on the indispensable nature of AI in Nigeria’s digital future, Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO of NITDA, highlighted its projected global economic value, stating: “We stand on the cusp of a new industrial revolution powered by AI – one where tasks are automated, diseases are cured, and deeper human connections are created. Epoch AI projects automation could grow the world economy by 20%, doubling output within five years. This emphasises that no nation can afford to be left behind in this revolution, for those who lead in AI will shape the future. To benefit fully, we must build capacity across policy, infrastructure, computing, and above all, human capital.”

Abdullahi continued: “In Nigeria, we are acting on this promise through initiatives such as training three million tech talents, embedding digital literacy across our society, and weaving digital skills into formal education. This AI era is not just about technology – it is about talent. And talent, when nurtured, empowered, and digitally fluent, will define our progress and position us to be a regional and global leader in this revolution.”

Celebrating the launch of West Africa’s largest tech, AI, and startup show, Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, organisers of GITEX NIGERIA, said: “GITEX NIGERIA showcases the ambition and energy of Nigeria as the next global AI hub under the leadership of H.E. President Tinubu – offering global perspectives and networks for local companies, SMEs, startups to connect and scale. Nigeria’s digital economy is young, vast, and inevitable, and as AI competition intensifies, we are determined to secure Nigeria’s seat at the global table of the new digital economy.”

Other prominent speakers on the day included Elsie Gyekyewaa Attafuah, Resident Representative United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Basil Ayass, Sub-Saharan Africa – Leader for Africa Google Cloud; Charmaine Houvet, Senior Director, Africa, Cisco; and Ade Famoti, Global Head of Research Incubations, Microsoft Research, USA.

Between 3-4 September, the GITEX NIGERIA programme will transition to Lagos, headlining across two locations. The Eko Hotel Convention Centre hosts the GITEX NIGERIA Tech Expo&Future Economy Conference, while the Landmark Centre welcomes the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival.

