High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 24th April 2025, the High Commission received Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge, Commandant of the Tanzania  National Defence College (NDC). The visit of  Ambassador Maj. Gen. WA Ibuge and his delegation seeks to further strengthen the excellent existing cooperation between Tanzania and Nigeria National Defence Colleges.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.