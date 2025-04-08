On World Health day, Uganda reflects on progress, challenges, and collaborative strategies to reduce maternal and newborn mortality under the theme "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures,". This theme calls for intensified efforts by governments and communities to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and prioritize women’s long-term health. Marking the start of a yearlong campaign, the commemoration aims to raise awareness, advocate for investments, mobilize collective action, and provide essential health information on pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal care.

Maternal and newborn health is central to Uganda’s development. Despite progress, mortality remains high, hindering national and global targets. Uganda’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) stands at 189 per 100,000 live births, with a one (1) in 66 lifetime risk of maternal death. The neonatal mortality rate (NMR) has decreased from 27 to 22 per 1,000 live births but remains above the SDG target of 12 per 1,000 live births. Teenage pregnancies contribute significantly to mortality, with one (1) in 4 girls aged 15-19 pregnant or already mothers, accounting for 20% of overall maternal deaths.

Most maternal deaths occur during childbirth and the postnatal period due to hemorrhage, infections, and hypertensive disorders. Neonatal deaths stem from birth asphyxia (50%), complications of prematurity (18%), and sepsis (7%). These statistics highlight the need for quality healthcare during labor, childbirth, and the postnatal period is critical to reducing mortality.

Progress in maternal and newborn mortality reduction

Over the last decade, Uganda has achieved a 49% reduction in MMR and a 19% reduction in NMR. This progress was driven by implementation of targeted interventions stipulated in key national policies, strategies, and guidelines of the Ministry of Health such as the Reproductive. Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) Sharpened Plan (2022/23-2026/27), adaptation of WHO standards and guidelines for improving quality of maternal and newborn care and implementation of WHO recommended evidence based high impact interventions such as:

* Expanding access to family planning and reproductive health services

* Strengthening emergency obstetric and newborn care (EmONC)

* Increasing skilled birth attendance with continuous provider training

* Institutionalizing Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR)

* Promoting community engagement for antenatal care, facility deliveries, and postnatal care

Key challenges for maternal and newborn health

Despite progress, several barriers continue to hinder improvements in maternal and newborn health. These include financial barriers and delays in care, health system gaps, and high teenage pregnancy rates.

A call for sustainable solutions

To accelerate progress and achieve sustainable reductions in maternal and newborn mortality, Uganda is prioritizing:

1. Increasing domestic resources for health by investing in maternal and newborn health is a catalyst for economic growth.

2. Strengthening primary healthcare and referrals through equipping maternal and neonatal units, expanding quality improvement initiatives, and scaling up emergency care will prevent unnecessary deaths.

3. Empowering pregnant women to ensure eight antenatal visits, promote early screenings, support healthy lifestyles, and provide respectful maternity care, including birth companions, pain relief, and mobility during labor.

4. Investing in health workforce to expand training, deployment, and retention strategies, scale up digital Continuous Professional Development (CPD), and enhance skills in neonatal resuscitation and essential newborn care.

5. Multi-sectoral collaboration to address gender inequality, poverty, and education gaps to delay first pregnancies, reduce adolescent births, and improve maternal and newborn outcomes.

6. Scaling up community-based newborn health initiatives to promote early and exclusive breastfeeding, expand Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), and strengthening community health worker networks to ensure essential newborn care reaches every home.

Act Now – Invest in mothers and newborns for a Healthier Future!