The First Group Hospitality and MIDROC Investment Group have signed a master agreement to develop and operate 10 properties across Ethiopia, marking a significant growth of internationally branded hospitality assets in the East African country. The agreement was formalized during the Future Hospitality Summit Africa (www.FutureHospitality.com) in Nairobi.

The portfolio includes independent and Marriott-branded franchised properties in key urban and gateway destinations, including Addis Ababa, Hawassa, Bahir Dar, Jimma, Langano and Danbi. In total, the hotels are expected to deliver approximately 1,140 keys, with openings phased between 2026 and 2031.

The agreement aligns with Dubai-headquartered The First Group Hospitality’s strategy to expand its third-party and white-label management platform in Africa. For Addis Abababased MIDROC Investment Group, the partnership supports the continued growth of its hospitality arm in Ethiopia.

Commenting on the agreement, David Thomson, Senior Vice President - Development of The First Group Hospitality, said: “Ethiopia represents one of the most compelling hospitality growth markets in East Africa, supported by ongoing investment in tourism and infrastructure. Our agreement with MIDROC Investment Group allows us to establish a substantial footprint in the market alongside a partner with deep local expertise, while delivering high-performing assets and creating long-term value across key destinations.”

“We are delighted to partner with The First Group Hospitality, combining their strong track record in development and operations with a shared vision to drive sustainable tourism growth across Ethiopia. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to developing Ethiopian talent and showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage through authentic hospitality experiences,” said Solomon Zewdu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MIDROC Hospitality. “We see strong long-term demand across both business and leisure segments, and this partnership positions us to respond at scale.”

The announcement follows a series of recent developments by The First Group Hospitality, including the launch of Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG - the world’s tallest hotel - and the signing of franchise agreements with Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group and IHG.

Media Contacts:

Robyn James-O’Connor

Senior Vice President of Marketing – The First Group Hospitality

Robyn.OConnor@TFGHospitality.com

Communications support: TFGHospitality@PRByMiretPadovani.com

About The First Group Hospitality:

The First Group Hospitality is a Dubai-headquartered, full-service hospitality management company specializing in hotel operations, asset management, and F&B strategy. With a team of industry veterans and a proven track record, the company delivers tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, optimize revenue, and maximize asset value for investors and hotel owners. As a trusted third-party hotel management provider, The First Group Hospitality partners with leading global brands to drive operational excellence and long-term profitability, thanks to expertise spanning property performance optimization, cost management, and guest experience enhancement. Beyond management, The First Group Hospitality develops and operates a dynamic portfolio of upscale hotels, residences, and award-winning restaurants, creating high-value hospitality assets that stand out in the market.

For more information, visit www.TFGHospitality.com

About MIDROC Investment Group MIDROC:

Investment Group (MIDROC) is one of the largest and most influential private business conglomerates in Ethiopia. Its mission is to develop Ethiopia’s economy through private investment. As a major Ethiopian private company, MIDROC operates across various industries, demonstrating high diversification and organization into six key sectors: Agriculture, Manufacturing, Mining, Commerce, Construction and Real Estate, and Hospitality. The group directly creates employment opportunities for over 80,000 people. Since the 1990s, MIDROC has been a pioneer in transforming Ethiopia’s hospitality sector, contributing significantly to the industry’s growth and development.

For more information, visit www.MIDROCInvestmentGroup.com