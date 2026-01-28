The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) is deeply saddened by the passing of Leoncio Amada Nze Nlang, Board Member and Executive President of the AEC for the CEMAC region. A respected energy leader, devoted servant of Africa’s energy sector and cherished colleague, Leoncio’s passing represents an immeasurable loss to the Chamber and the broader African energy community. The AEC extends its deepest condolences to his wife, Mercedes Eworo Milam, his children, family, friends and colleagues as they navigate this profoundly difficult time.

A towering figure in Africa’s energy community, Leoncio was an oilman par excellence whose intellect, integrity and unwavering commitment to service left a lasting imprint on the continent’s energy sector. He devoted his life to empowering people, strengthening institutions and advancing responsible energy development across Central Africa and beyond. His leadership, loyalty and generosity of spirit made him not only a pillar of the Chamber, but a trusted colleague, mentor and friend to many.

Leoncio was the Founder&CEO of Malabo-based APEX Industries, an African services company for the oil and gas sector, and the President of CEMAC Region at the AEC. He had deep experience working across Africa, first in the banking sector in Morocco and eventually as Economist and General Director of State Companies and State Petroleum Assets at the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, where he handled the audits, project delivery, gas and state companies and state petroleum assets portfolios. In 2016, he went back to the private sector and founded APEX Industries, one of Equatorial Guinea’s most successful local services companies. Since 2018, her served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Subsea 7 in Equatorial Guinea. In these roles, Leoncio was instrumental in reorganizing key aspects of the country’s energy sector, advancing landmark LNG projects and helping drive some of Equatorial Guinea’s most important energy deals.

“Leoncio was equipped with a brilliant mind, a big heart and an insatiable desire to give back. He devoted his life to empowering people and improving our energy sector and government for everyone. He was the heart and soul of the AEC - always loyal, always supportive. From Malabo to Lagos, and from Accra to Luanda, Leoncio touched countless lives across Africa. We will miss him deeply,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Throughout his career, Leoncio was a steadfast advocate for oil and gas as engines of progress, consistently placing Africa’s energy needs and development priorities at the forefront. He held a Diploma of French Studies and a Master’s Degree in Economics Sciences from the Mohamed V University in Rabat in Morocco, and a Diploma in English Studies from the Oxford College International in London. He also completed several training courses in oil economics, hydrocarbons marketing and petroleum management in the U.S. and the U.K.

“He combined principle with pragmatism. He believed in building institutions, empowering people and ensuring that Africa’s energy resources worked for Africans. His legacy will continue to guide our work in the CEMAC region and across the continent,” said Verner Ayukegba, Senior Vice President, AEC.

Internationally, Leoncio was a consistent advocate for creating enabling environments for investment, pushing for the CEMAC region and Africa more broadly to be recognized as competitive, investable and bankable energy markets. He worked closely with American, Chinese and European investors, while also collaborating with African governments from Congo and Gabon to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, reviewing fiscal terms, project structures and regulatory frameworks to enhance investor confidence and unlock capital.

“Leoncio was a true champion of Africa and, above all, of people. He dedicated his life to advancing an enabling environment for growth and opportunity across the continent. Leoncio firmly believed in the potential of the CEMAC region and Africa more broadly, and he worked tirelessly to ensure they were recognized as some of the most attractive places to invest. His presence, passion, conviction, and commitment will be deeply missed,” commented Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, Managing Partner at CLG and AEC Board Member.

In addition to his corporate roles, Leoncio played a pivotal role in training and developing young African professionals, believing strongly that institutional strength and human capital were inseparable. Educated in Morocco and further trained through professional courses in the United Kingdom and internationally, he continuously invested in expanding his expertise in LNG, energy markets and global best practices, ensuring that his leadership was informed, credible and globally competitive.

“Leoncio understood that energy leadership is not about power, but purpose. He believed Africa’s energy resources carry both economic value and moral responsibility, demanding strong institutions, principled governance, and enduring partnerships. A leader of quiet conviction and rare integrity. His legacy is firmly woven into Africa’s energy future,” According to Grace Orife, CEO of Adelaar Energy.

Within the AEC, Leoncio was far more than a board member. He was a trusted voice of wisdom and calm, a unifying presence between public and private stakeholders, and a steadfast advocate for regional integration. Through his leadership in the CEMAC region, he helped strengthen the Chamber’s mission to advance African-led solutions, foster meaningful cross-border collaboration, and elevate Central Africa’s energy potential on the global stage.

“He was a unifying force within the Chamber and across the African energy industry. His strategic insight and deep belief in African-led solutions helped strengthen cooperation between regions and stakeholders. His absence will be profoundly felt,” said Sergio Pugliese, Executive President for the AEC in Angola.

Beyond titles or positions, Leoncio had a notable impact on Africa’s energy sector. He played a quiet but pivotal role in shaping policy dialogue, reinforcing the governance of state petroleum assets and advancing frameworks rooted in local value creation, capacity building and long-term sustainability. At the heart of his work was a deeply held belief that energy is not merely a commodity, but a cornerstone of development, dignity and opportunity for African nations and their people.

“Leoncio was deeply committed to excellence and integrity. He brought wisdom, humility and a genuine desire to uplift others into every discussion. Africa’s energy sector has lost a true champion,” Ann Norman, President of SAQARA Energy and AEC Board Member stated.

His leadership was equally marked by a strong sense of collaboration, qualities that resonated deeply with fellow industry leaders and partners.

“Leoncio understood the responsibility that comes with leadership in our industry. He was passionate about development, collaboration and long-term impact He was a source of strength and kindness to many. His absence is deeply felt, but his memory will live on,” stated David Pappoe jnr, CEO, Energas West Africa Limited.

At the core of Leoncio’s work was a simple but powerful conviction: that Africa deserved a better, more equitable future shaped by its own people. He strongly believes that responsible energy development could be a catalyst for unity, opportunity and lasting prosperity across the continent.

“Leoncio was a strong advocate for pan-African cooperation and the rule of law as foundations for sustainable energy development. His passing is a great loss to us all,” stated Jude Kearney, Managing Partner at ASAFO&Co.

The AEC extends its deepest condolences to Leoncio’s colleagues, partners and the many lives he touched across Africa. Leoncio leaves behind a powerful legacy of service, passion and belief in Africa’s energy future. He will be remembered not only for what he achieved, but for how he inspired those around him.

Rest in peace, brother. You will never be forgotten.