The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Representation in Benin, with financial support from the Commission, organised a capacity-building workshop on the 8th and 9th of October 2025 at the Nobila Airport Hotel in Cotonou a capacity-building workshop for 25 young people from the ECOWAS Clubs of the University of Abomey-Calavi, the University of Parakou, and youth associations involved in promoting regional integration.

Over two days, these young people from diverse backgrounds exchanged, learned and shared their experiences on the major challenges of regional integration and sub-regional development through presentations, panels and interactive sessions.

The opening ceremony, chaired by H.E. Amadou DIONGUE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, took place in the presence of Dr Francis CHUKS NJOAGUANI, Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Youth Development and Sports (CDJS), and Mr BIO BANGANA BAWA Raïmou, representative of the ECOWAS National Office. The speakers praised the mobilisation and dynamism of Benin’s youth, inviting them to remain an essential link in community building.

The discussions focused on several key themes such as the history and Vision 2050 of ECOWAS, strategic communication and social mobilisation, peace, governance and regional integration. Participants also discussed youth programmes implemented by the CDJS, regional policy initiatives in agriculture (ECOWAP), health projects of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), and the free movement of people and goods.

An interactive panel on institutional cooperation and regional diplomacy brought young people closer to the concrete realities of community action, with the participation of the Resident Representative, the Beninese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Office.

This workshop helped to strengthen understanding of regional policies and promote the construction of an ECOWAS of the peoples, based on peace, solidarity and citizen participation.

By initiating this activity, the ECOWAS Representation in Benin reaffirms its commitment to making ECOWAS Clubs true agents of transformation, promoting the values of peace, unity and regional integration. The young participants now leave better equipped and more committed to contributing to a united, resilient and prosperous West Africa.