The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia on the occasion of the anniversary of their independence.

This momentous occasion not only commemorates Liberia’s rich and remarkable history but also celebrates its enduring role as a steadfast contributor to the African Union’s mission, championing peace, democracy, and regional integration. As a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, Liberia's legacy is a proud testament to its unwavering commitment to Pan-African values.

The African Union remains firmly committed to supporting the Republic of Liberia in its ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic governance, promote national unity, and advance socio-economic transformation for the benefit of all its citizens.

May Liberia continue to shine as a beacon of Africa’s resilience and promise. Let us all draw inspiration from its journey as we collectively strive for a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated continent.

Happy Independence Day!