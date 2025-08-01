The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and the people of the Republic of Benin on the anniversary of their Independence.

This historic occasion not only commemorates Benin’s rich and remarkable heritage but also celebrates its continued and steadfast role as a valued member of the African Union. Benin has been a strong advocate for peace, democracy, and regional integration, consistently contributing to the realization of our shared continental aspirations.

As a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, Benin’s enduring legacy is a powerful testament to its unwavering commitment to the ideals and values of Pan-Africanism.

The African Union remains fully committed to supporting the Republic of Benin in its efforts to promote democratic governance, human rights, and sustainable development.

May Benin continue to shine as a beacon of resilience, unity, and progress. Let us all draw inspiration from its journey as we collectively work toward a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated Africa.

Happy Independence Day!