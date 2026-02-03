During his visit to Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, 29 January 2026, the Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, Clarence Massaquoi, met with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, provided an opportunity to discuss reforms and development in the digital sector in his country, as well as strengthening regional cooperation in the field of telecommunications.

He also informed the chairman of the West African Telecommunications Regulators’ Assembly (ARTAO/WATRA) of his ambition to harmonise policies by 2026 in order to attract more investment in infrastructure, reduce the cost of communication services and facilitate regional digital transformation.

Following this information, the two figures discussed issues related to the harmonisation of regulatory frameworks, the development of digital infrastructure and the promotion of a more integrated, inclusive and resilient regional telecommunications market.

Dr Omar Alieu Touray particularly praised the strategic role of regulators in implementing regional policies and reaffirmed the ECOWAS Commission’s commitment to supporting any initiative aimed at improving equitable and affordable access to telecommunications services for West African populations. ‘The benefits and opportunities of regional integration in the areas of infrastructure and telecommunications must be enjoyed by all ECOWAS Member States,’ he said.

For his part, the Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority expressed his willingness to strengthen collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission in order to promote consistent regulation that is adapted to the realities of the regional market.

Clarence Massaquoi also discussed other topics with Dr Omar Alieu Touray, such as roaming within the community, the ECOWAS common currency, and the agreement between Liberia and other member states of the community to further facilitate the free movement of people and goods.

He also thanked and congratulated Dr Omar Alieu Touray for his contribution and efforts towards economic development and integration in West Africa.

Speaking of integration, Dr Omar Alieu Touray called for unity and solidarity among ECOWAS member states. ‘We remain a community, a family. Despite the challenges and difficulties facing our community, we must continue to work as a family. Integration cannot succeed if communication between West African states is not effective,’ he said.