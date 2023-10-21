From October 16th – 18th, 2023, the Tigray regional government is informing families of those who lost their lives in the war in Tigray. It has been said that many are in deep grief of losing their dear ones and family members. Considering this the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE) (www.CBCE-gs.org) on October 17th, 2023, has released a message of condolences to families, all Ethiopians, and our Church in Tigray.

The Message highlights that Ethiopia has gone through various political systems over the past years and through many of these times conflict has been experienced in diverse ways. Due to that many have lost their precious lives, and many were injured. Tigray, Amhara, Afar, Oromia, Benishangul Gumz, South, Somali, and Gambella are some of the primary areas that Ethiopia has experienced war and conflicts.

CBCE strongly condemned all parties to prioritize the culture of dialogue and understanding and to stop causing misery in citizens. The press release adds “Our Church grieves with those who mourn, and cries with those who cry. But according to the commandment of the Lord, the Church's sorrow relies on her hope in Christ, who resurrected over death.”

Continuing the statement, the Bishops have asked to stop the ongoing war the Amhara region and express the church’s’ sorrow for the people who are still dying. At the end, they call up on all individuals to learn from mistakes and repent to God for what has been done in the past and live only in fraternal spirituality.