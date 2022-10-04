Africa Trade Desk (www.AfricaTradeDesk.com) is the latest member to join the Canada Africa Chamber of Business. Africa Trade Desk is a one-stop boutique consulting firm for Canadian and international companies, investors, and entrepreneurs that want to do business in Africa and vice versa. They believe that diversified trade is the key to a sustained post-pandemic economic recovery.

In February 2023, Africa Trade Desk is hosting its inaugural East African Trade Mission to Nairobi, Kenya. East Africa has been the continent’s fastest-growing region in recent years and the only one in Africa (https://bit.ly/3dZzJSI) to have avoided a recession during the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, projected GDP growth was above 5% (https://bit.ly/3EkfxFF), with several countries consistently ranking as the fastest-growing economies. Kenya’s GDP (https://bit.ly/3fIQSk1) accounts for more than 50% of the region’s total and had a 7.5% growth rate in 2021. This growth has been fueled by an emerging middle class coupled with an increased demand for high-value goods and services. In the first quarter of 2022, the growth rate was 6.8% (https://bit.ly/3M5ehYQ), with the region being predicted to have bullish growth rates into the future. The significance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) also cannot be overstated. It is the world's largest new free trade area since the establishment of the WTO and encompasses 1.3 billion people, with a combined GDP valued at $3.4 trillion USD (https://bit.ly/3C5JPJt). Kenya is one of the largest economies in the AfCFTA and your gateway to the newest emerging economies. Now is the time to grow your business and Kenya is your entry point to the region. Click here (https://bit.ly/3UTJSAK) to reserve your spot today!

Can’t make it to Kenya in February? Africa Trade Desk will be in the Canada Pavilion at Mining Indaba in South Africa. They also have a number of upcoming virtual events and new trade missions and expos are in the works.

About Africa Trade Desk:

Africa Trade Desk (www.AfricaTradeDesk.com) is a one-stop boutique consulting firm for Canadian and international companies, investors, and entrepreneurs that want to do business in Africa and vice versa. Africa Trade Desk takes a personalized approach to tailor the right methods for the right businesses, the right markets, and the right customers. This could be finding the perfect international business partnership, a multi-million-dollar regional launch, or a decades-long international export strategy. They measure success on how well their clients’ business, investment, and trade goals are realized. Services include import and export facilitation, finding efficiencies, matchmaking, corporate social responsibility, and events, among others. Lead by Susan Namulindwa, also a VP of the Canada Africa Chamber of Business, Africa Trade Desk would love to work with you to achieve your business goals.