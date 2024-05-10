With messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trade Minister Mary Ng and Premier Doug Ford - among others - the Canada-Africa Chamber's (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) contribution to Canada was celebrated this week.

Over 150 members and invited guests attended the 30 Year-Anniversary on Tuesday 7 May 2024, with the keynote address by Joe Lombard, Vice Chairman of Hatch. Gabriel Tshitende, founder and CEO of Elephant Trade-Services DRC, as well as Founding Chair of the Chamber, Stephen Pincus, a Partner at Goodmans LLP, also addressed delegates. The historic ballroom of the National Club of Toronto was adorned with portraits of past distinguished speakers (https://apo-opa.co/44DWBwY) - commemorating addresses by leaders over the past three decades, who have included Heads of State, captains of industry and world-leading think tanks.

Paula Caldwell St-Onge, Chair of the Board, opened the 30th Anniversary, underscoring this year's extensive programming - including but not limited to events in Toronto (https://apo-opa.co/4dz6K1F), Ottawa (https://apo-opa.co/4dAPxVA) and Sudbury (https://apo-opa.co/4ahkfAe) in Canada, as well as Nairobi (https://apo-opa.co/4ahkgnM), Kenya; Kolwezi (https://apo-opa.co/3JYfeC9), Democratic Republic of Congo; Harare (https://apo-opa.co/4ahkgEi), Zimbabwe and Cape Town (https://apo-opa.co/44y6Qmh), South Africa - in addition to the inaugural upcoming Canada-US Forum for African Partnerships in Washington, DC (https://apo-opa.co/3JVcHIM).

Mr. Gabriel Tshitende, founder and CEO of Elephant Trade-Services DRC, headline sponsor of the 30th Anniversary Program, delivered the official welcome - which included an invitation to attend the Elephant Trade Services' February 2025 Investment Mission (https://apo-opa.co/4ahkhrQ) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This follows from the success of this year's DRC Mission undertaken with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, showcasing major investment opportunities.

Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, thanked Chamber leaders for their contribution in remarks from her Ministerial Office in Ottawa.

Awards Ceremony

In recognition of their incredible support, four leading corporate members were recipients of our Major Supporter Awards. Board Chair, Paula Caldwell St-Onge, Board Director Pierre Boivin and Vice President Ateau Zola, were pleased to present the awards:

Goodmans LLP - received by Stephen Pincus (Partner)

MineAfrica Inc - received by Wayne Floreani (President) and Bruce Shapiro (co-founder)

Hatch - received by Joe Lombard (Vice Chair)

Elephant Trade Services DRC- received by Gabriel Tshitende (Founder and CEO)

“Thank you to all who have made the last 30 years a success, in addition to those who’ve pledged today to writing the story of our next 30 years,” said Chamber President Garreth Bloor.

“I am delighted to announce that the headline sponsor of our 30-year anniversary programming writes that story with us as we step into the future: Elephant Trade-Services DRC has committed to 2025 headline sponsorship of our organization,” he added.

More information on this week’s Anniversary Event can be found here (https://apo-opa.co/3UDdjId), including links to upcoming events in North America and in African markets.

For information on joining the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, click here (https://apo-opa.co/3Uyad85).