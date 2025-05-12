The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) and The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the occasion of the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, marking a significant step forward in strengthening economic ties between Canada and African investments.

The MoU was formalized during a high-level reception at the Canadian Embassy last night, with Paula Caldwell St-Onge, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Chair of the Africa Prosperity Network, as signatories. The MoU was witnessed by H.E. Anderson Blanc, Canada's Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, who graciously hosted the Official Canadian Reception during the Africa CEO Forum currently underway.

Retired Ambassador St-Onge, who previously served as Director General for Pan African Affairs in the Government of Canada, emphasized the agreement's practical impact: "This MoU includes tangible commitments to reciprocity between our organizations' extensive program offerings and establishes a framework for new collaborative initiatives that will directly support the acceleration of Canada-Africa trade and investment."

"I would like to extend special thanks to former Board Chair Sebastian Spio-Garbrah for his leadership in bringing this initiative to fruition," added St-Onge during her remarks at the Opening Reception of the Canada Program during the Africa CEO Forum, where the Canada-Africa Chamber served as an official partner with private sector support.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, co-signatory to the MoU, highlighted the alignment with his organization's mission: "At APN, we believe in strong and practical partnerships that result in bankable projects across the continent. This partnership with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business creates new pathways for meaningful economic engagement.”

“This MoU is more than a formal agreement — it is a bridge between ideas, people, and shared ambitions,” said His Excellency Anderson Blanc, the Ambassador of Canada to Côte d'Ivoire. “Canada is committed to fostering partnerships that harness innovation and create meaningful connections between African and Canadian businesses. We believe in the potential of dialogue, collaboration, and forward-looking engagement to deliver tangible benefits to our respective populations.”

Media Contact:

Haba-Maria Konaré

Office of the President

Tel: +1.437.780.8340

Email: haba-maria@canadaafrica.ca

For general inquiries:

press@canadaafrica.ca

APN Communication Directorate:

Joel Krampa

Communication Lead

Tel: +233201369105

Email: j.krampa@africaprosperit.network For general inquiries:

info@africaprosperity.network

About The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business:

Founded in 1994, the Chamber is based in Toronto with members located throughout Canada and African markets. The Chamber is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments. ‘Our membership rates are provided thanks to the generous support of several existing private sector members who sponsor the Chamber,” says Chamber President Garreth Bloor.

“We thank our generous supporters for ensuring we can deliver our mission - as a proudly independent Not-for-Profit organization, dedicated to accelerating trade and investment through world-class networking and information-sharing events across Canada and the African continent.”

For more information visit: www.CanadaAfrica.ca

About The Africa Prosperity Network:

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) is a private non-profit organisation founded to advance the vision of "Africa We Want," as outlined in the African Union's Agenda 2063. It strives to promote Africa's progress, independent of external aid. Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD). The Africa Prosperity Dialogues series offers a strategic platform where movers and shakers across Africa elevate the continent's economic integration objectives from ambition to real action.

Set in Accra, the APD is a one-of-a-kind event where African leaders from diverse areas of national endeavour gather each year to expedite, among other things, the implementation of the agreed initiatives within the AfCFTA trade bloc and shape the Africa Agenda for Action.

For more information visit: www.AfricaProsperityNetwork.com