The Bench (TheBench.com), a global leader in hospitality investment events, is rebranding the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) as Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa). Doing so brings AHIF, Africa’s most influential tourism investment conference, under The Bench's flagship Future Hospitality Summit, or 'FHS' brand, aligning it with FHS Saudi Arabia and the Dubai-based FHS World. This evolution is a response to a growing appetite for hospitality investment spreading across the whole Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

For over a decade, AHIF has shaped Africa’s hospitality industry, bringing together global investors, government leaders, and hotel developers to facilitate high-value deals and meaningful discussions, ranging from investment opportunities to government policy and infrastructure developments. The event has catalysed billions of dollars in investment, strengthened regional partnerships, and provided a dedicated space for investors to unlock opportunities in Africa’s rapidly expanding hospitality sector.

The appetite for hospitality investment in Africa has never been stronger. The continent has a record-breaking pipeline of hotel developments, with over 300,000 new ‘keys’ projected by 2030. Cities like Nairobi, Casablanca, Cape Town, and Addis Ababa are leading this transformation, with Nairobi’s Average Daily Rate (ADR) increasing by 164% and Casablanca’s ADR rising by 141% compared to 2019.

Africa’s post-pandemic recovery has outpaced global expectations, with demand exceeding 2019 levels for nine consecutive months. International arrivals are projected to grow by 6-7% annually, reinforcing Africa’s position as an attractive destinatione for hospitality and tourism investment. At AHIF 2024, over $365 million in deals were signed, further solidifying the event’s role as a catalyst for investment across the region.

Set to take place from 17-19 June 2025 in Cape Town, FHS Africa will provide a highly curated environment where investors, developers, and industry leaders will engage in forward-looking discussions tailored to the region’s opportunities and challenges. Key themes for 2025 will include:

Financing Models: Structuring investments to drive sustainable growth in Africa’s evolving markets.

Structuring investments to drive sustainable growth in Africa’s evolving markets. Sustainable Investment&ESG: Making environmental and social governance a profitable venture rather than a cost.

Making environmental and social governance a profitable venture rather than a cost. Cross-Border Collaboration: Exploring policies and infrastructure advancements that can boost intra-African trade and tourism.

Exploring policies and infrastructure advancements that can boost intra-African trade and tourism. Branded Residences&Mixed-Use Developments: Understanding the rise of alternative asset classes in hospitality.

Understanding the rise of alternative asset classes in hospitality. Technology&Innovation: The role of AI, blockchain, and digital transformation in African hospitality.

While FHS Africa remains, the leading event dedicated to Africa’s hospitality sector, its integration into the FHS ecosystem ensures that African stakeholders benefit from increased exposure at FHS World—the largest hospitality investment gathering in the region. This closer connection allows African markets to be positioned within a broader investment context, attracting more international capital, expertise, and strategic collaboration.

With its status as a global hub, Dubai serves as the operational headquarters for many international corporations, including The Bench, and plays a pivotal role in fostering investment into African markets. The city offers over 50 daily flights to major African destinations, enhancing accessibility for investors and business leaders alike. Dubai’s position as a financial and innovation hub makes it an ideal launchpad for deeper engagement with Africa’s growing tourism economy.

The FHS portfolio unites the hospitality sector’s most influential meetings under one roof. By consolidating its flagship events, The Bench enhances the industry’s ability to connect major stakeholders, drive investment, and foster cross-market collaboration. The presence of the world’s leading hotel groups, investment firms, and policymakers at all FHS events underscores its role as the premier hospitality investment network in the region.

“This transformation marks a pivotal moment for The Bench and the African hospitality sector,” said Matthew Weihs, Managing Director of The Bench. “With Africa’s investment potential gaining global attention, FHS Africa will provide a focused, high-impact platform, while FHS World ensures that African markets are showcased on the biggest investment stage. The synergy between these events will accelerate deal-making, policy engagement, and long-term industry growth.”

He concluded: “With the launch of FHS Africa in 2025, The Bench is reaffirming its commitment to shaping Africa’s hospitality future through knowledge-sharing, investment facilitation, and strategic partnerships. As the industry continues to evolve, this rebranding ensures that stakeholders receive a more structured, globally integrated experience—designed to unlock Africa’s full potential as the next major frontier for hospitality investment.”

Further Information:

For further information and high-resolution images,

please contact: David Tarsh on

+44 (0) 20 7602 5262,

+44 (0) 7770 816 070 or

email: David@Tarsh.com.

About FHS Africa:

For over a decade, the Future Hospitality Summit Africa (FHS Africa) has been the launchpad for hospitality investment in Africa, driving growth, connecting visionaries, and transforming the continent’s tourism and hospitality landscape. As a beacon of opportunity, FHS Africa brings together global investors, developers, operators, and industry leaders committed to turning potential into reality.

About The Bench:

The Bench has a legacy of delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these events has remained "dealmaking'. Transforming the way businesses connect; Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meetings for the industry.

For over two decades, government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel&tourism associations, the world's most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners&investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines&aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups, and consultants have been participating in The Bench's events. These include FHS Africa, FHS World, FHS Saudi Arabia and AviaDev, where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right individuals, opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more at TheBench.com

Strategic Partners:

Accor, BWH Hotels, Hilton, Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group,

Headline Sponsors:

CHIC, Hansgrohe

Sponsors:

Aleph Hospitality, EQUATE, Knight Frank, St Helena Island, STR, TIME Hotels

Networking Sponsor:

TV5 Monde

Official Carriers:

Discover Airlines, Kenya Airways, South African Airways

Supported By:

South Africa Tourism