Mali is working to democratize artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI&T), turning them into an engine for economic development that is both inclusive and responsible. The initiative is supported by the International Trade Centre’s NTF V FastTrackTech Project, which unites the players in the Malian ecosystem to create an environment favoring innovation, and to foster an incentive-based regulatory framework.

Bringing AI to everyone in Mali

Just over one year ago, the Malian authorities officially announced the construction of a new Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Center, followed by a campaign to digitalize its administration. For the local digital ecosystem, this initiative is a strong signal that Mali is ready to conquer its technological sovereignty, by promoting solutions adapted to its specific needs.

While it's true that AI can help improve living conditions and create jobs, its development requires a responsible and ethical framework. Convinced that AI tools should benefit everyone, while respecting the rights of individuals and society, Mohamed DOUMBIA co-founded the ImmersIA consortium. A former Chief of Staff at the Ministry of the Digital Economy and a key player in Mali's digital ecosystem, Mohamed DOUMBIA insists on educating citizens and decision-makers about the potential and challenges of artificial intelligence.

“It will take time before Mali's Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is fully operational,” he says. “Until then, it's essential to make AI popular in Mali and to encourage the emergence of an appropriate regulatory framework. This is critical if we want artificial intelligence to be used as a lever for economic development, and not as an instrument of social injustice.”

Mohamed MALET, digitalization consultant and founder of start-up Greeney, shares the same vision: “When it's misunderstood, artificial intelligence scares the public. There can be no lasting progress without demystification. As for developers, they frequently innovate independently, running the risk of failing to properly address market needs. It is therefore essential to provide Mali with a space for collaboration and knowledge sharing. This is an absolute prerequisite if we are to accelerate the development of new applications, but also avoid the abuses of AI.”

The AI&T community paves the way

In April of 2024, Mohamed MALET launched the AI&T community in Mali. Open to all those who are inquisitive, passionate, apprentices and developers of artificial intelligence, the network has several ambitions: to promote knowledge and experience sharing between its members to accelerate innovation and new applications adapted to the local context; but also, to make AI accessible to as many people as possible.

“With the support of the NTF V FastTrackTech project, we have so far organized two thematic afterworks and one technical workshop, which are free, open to all and give the floor to experts. We are currently working on a three-month training programme for NGOs and associations, to strengthen their capacities and make them aware of existing local solutions,” says Mohamed DOUMBIA, one of the 50+ members who have joined the AI&T community.

He plans to make the facilities of ImmersIA available to encourage the pooling of resources and good practices: “Our aim is to make Mali a player in AI, and not just a consumer. To achieve this, we need to frequently meet and learn to work together, in open-source mode. The more and organized we are, the more we'll be able to make our voices heard by decision-makers. After all, the challenge for this community is also to promote responsible regulation of AI and lay the foundations for a regulatory text.”

Soon, the AI&T Mali network hopes to convince public authorities of the need to install more servers in the country that host data locally. As Mohamed MALET points out: “It's a question of security and digital sovereignty. It's also a question of talent retention. By creating a dynamic environment, we can help Malian start-ups develop new local models. To achieve this, we need partners. So, let's bring on board anyone who shares our vision!”