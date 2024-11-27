Embassy of Algeria in Tokyo


As part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the glorious Revolution of November 1, 1954, the Embassy of Algeria in Tokyo organized a diplomatic reception at the residence on November 15.  On this occcasion, Ambassador UEMURA Tsukasa, Special Envoy for Middle East Peace has been appointed as the representative of Japanese Government at this commemoration.

