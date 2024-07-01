The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) is proud to celebrate the 25 under 40 women leaders transforming the African energy landscape. As a catalyst for global development, the African energy sector powers the modern world, and within this dynamic industry, a select group of remarkable women have emerged as trailblazers.

The AEC is delighted to announce the opening of entries for the 2024 "25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars" – individuals whose dedication, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment serve as beacons of hope and pillars of inspiration. These women are redefining the possibilities within a traditionally male-dominated field, and the AEC proudly celebrates the rising stars who are leading the way towards making energy poverty history by 2030.

Nomination Criteria

To be considered for the "Africa’s 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars," nominees must be under 40 at the time of nomination and must meet at least three of the following criteria:

Excellence in Field/Impact: Demonstrated significant impact in their respective roles within the energy sector, including but not limited to leadership, innovation, sustainability, and community engagement.

Leadership: Proven leadership capabilities and a track record of driving positive change and inspiring others within the industry.

Innovation: Evidence of innovative solutions or approaches that have contributed to the advancement of the energy sector in Africa.

Sustainability and Growth: Commitment to promoting sustainability and implementing practices that support the long-term health and growth of the energy sector.

Community Engagement: Involvement in initiatives that benefit the community and contribute to social development through energy-related projects.

The AEC invites all eligible women who are making significant strides in the energy sector to apply or nominate a deserving candidate. This recognition not only celebrates their achievements but also inspires future generations of women leaders to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the African energy landscape.

For more information on how to apply or nominate a candidate, please visit the AEC website. Let's continue to empower and recognise the incredible women transforming the energy sector in Africa.

How to enter

Nominations for "Africa’s 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars" can be submitted through the African Energy Chamber’s website. The nomination process requires a detailed description of the nominee’s achievements, impact, and contributions to the energy sector, along with supporting documents and testimonials.

Here are the requirements for nominating someone for "Africa’s 25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars":

Detailed description of the nominee’s achievements in the energy sector.

Explanation of the nominee’s impact on the industry.

Description of the nominee’s contributions to energy sector innovation, sustainability, or efficiency.

Supporting documents such as resumes, certificates, and publications.

Testimonials from colleagues or industry leaders attest to the nominee’s qualifications and character.

Submit nominations through the African Energy Chamber’s website.

Highlighting Last Year's Winners

Last year's winners of the "25 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars" award showcased exceptional talent and innovation across various domains of the energy sector.

These trailblazers included engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who implemented groundbreaking projects and sustainable practices that have significantly advanced the industry.

Their contributions not only addressed critical energy challenges but also promoted social development and environmental stewardship. The AEC takes pride in celebrating their achievements and looks forward to recognizing another outstanding group of women leaders in 2024. Nominations closes by August 30.

Read more here about the winners: https://apo-opa.co/3W542KH