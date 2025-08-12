The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – representing the voice of the African energy sector – has entered a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Oil and Gas of Libya to support the Energy Jeel Initiative. Designed to equip young Libyans with the skills, knowledge and leadership capabilities to actively participate in the future of the energy sector, the program forms part of Libya’s vision to harness human capital for a just and inclusive energy transition across Africa.

The collaboration will promote youth skills development, innovation, entrepreneurship and gender inclusion in the energy workforce, while strengthening Libya’s integration into Africa’s energy community. The AEC will work closely with the Ministry to facilitate on-the-job training and internships; host joint ventures, workshops and youth summits; provide visibility and endorsement through AEC platforms and publications; and enable access to Africa’s vast energy networks.

By investing in youth-led growth, the Energy Jeel Initiative will help address critical challenges in Africa’s energy future – including energy poverty, workforce gaps and the need for greater regional collaboration. With over 600 million Africans lacking access to electricity and 900 million still reliant on traditional biomass for cooking, Africa’s oil, gas and renewable energy resources pose a strong opportunity to drive industrialization. Building a skilled and inclusive workforce is key to cultivating this sustainable development.

Libya’s energy sector offers vast potential for both fossil fuel and renewable energy development. With significant oil and gas reserves, alongside world-class solar and wind resources, the country is uniquely positioned to play a major role in Africa’s energy security and transition. Through the Energy Jeel Initiative, the Ministry of Oil and Gas aims to ensure that this development benefits all segments of society, particularly young people and women.

The Energy Jeel Initiative also stands to benefit from Libya’s renewed upstream momentum, with recent developments such as ExxonMobil’s MoU with the country’s National Oil Corporation signaling fresh investment and exploration activity. As global players re-engage with Libya’s oil and gas sector, the Initiative will equip young professionals with the technical skills and industry knowledge they need to participate in and lead future projects. This alignment ensures Libya’s youth are directly connected to the country’s expanding role in Africa’s energy landscape.

“The Chamber is committed to empowering Africa’s youth to become active participants in the continent’s energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC, adding, “Libya’s Energy Jeel Initiative is a model for how African nations can prepare the next generation of leaders and innovators who will drive investment, create jobs and deliver real solutions to energy poverty.”

As the Energy Jeel Initiative rolls out, the AEC and the Ministry will focus on creating opportunities that link Libyan youth with regional and global stakeholders, ensuring they are not only prepared for the jobs of today, but also equipped to lead Africa’s energy sector into the future.