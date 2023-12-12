African Development Bank Group (http://www.AfDB.org) President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has appointed Yacine Fal as his Special Representative to the Africa Investment Forum, effective December 15, 2023.

The Africa Investment Forum was launched in 2018 to leverage the collective resources of its co-founders and reduce the continent’s infrastructure investment gap. Its founding partners are the African Development Bank Group, Africa50, Afreximbank, the Africa Finance Corporation, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the European Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the Trade and Development Bank.

Fal will work to enhance strategic engagements with the founding AIF partners, expand the participation of new partners, and support the President in outreaches on the AIF. In her new role she will report directly to African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina. She will also work closely with the Senior Director of the AIF Chinelo Ahonu, and the AIF Coordination Group under the chairmanship of the president.

Fal’s responsibilities as Special Representative will encompass advisory, coordination and collaboration, partnership management, strategic alliance building and reporting and evaluation duties.

Fal, a Senegalese citizen, brings over 20 years of experience in the banking, legal, and procurement fields to her new role. She has held various positions at the African Development Bank Group, the last beingActing Vice President of Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery. She has also served as Principal Legal Counsel, Manager of the reform implementation team, Officer in Charge of the Procurement and Fiduciary Services Department, Manager of the Procurement Services Division, Resident Representative of the Bank’s Morocco Office, Deputy Director General of the North Africa Business Development and Service Delivery Office, and Director General of the Cabinet Office of the President.

Fal holds a Master of Law degree from the University of Dakar and a postgraduate degree in International Law from the University of Paris X.

Of her appointment, Ms. Fal said, “I am greatly honoured by the confidence of President Adesina in appointing me into this new role as his special representative. As the African Development Bank leads efforts to mobilise greater private sector financing for Africa, the Africa Investment Forum has become the premier project investment marketplace in Africa. I will use my knowledge and experience of the Bank and its partners to support the Bank and its ecosystem in ensuring greater effectiveness and impact of this excellent platform for Africa.”

Dr. Adesina stated, “As the African Development Bank seeks to expand the Africa Investment Forum partnerships to include several multilateral development banks, as part of its overall efforts to use the Africa Investment Forum to mobilise greater private sector financing for Africa, it has become critical to boost global, national and regional partnerships and improve overall coordination, delivery, effectiveness and impact. As Special Representative of the President on the Africa Investment Forum, Fal will play a strategic role in this effort given her extensive knowledge of the African Development Bank Group, the multilateral development banks, private sector, project finance and project management.”

Contact:

Amba Mpoke-Bigg,

Communication and External Relations Department,

media@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org