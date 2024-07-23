The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Africa's leading TV media group, AFRICA24 (https://AFRICA24TV.com/), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at promoting the Continental Free Trade Area and African Economic Integration through multiple high-impact actions.

Initialled at the AfCFTA secretariat’s headquarters in Accra by H.E. Wamkele MENE, Secretary-General of AfCFTA Secretariat, and Constant NEMALE, Founder of Groupe AFRICA24 (President of Afrimedia International), the Memorandum of Understanding will enable the concrete implementation of three major actions:

The promotion, through the AfCFTA Secretariat to all citizens, institutional partners, companies and organizations, of actions for the realization of priority projects such as infrastructure, energy, industry, transport, logistics, new technologies, and all initiatives to contribute to the accelerated development of Africa.

Promoting the value of African commercial enterprises, whose achievements contribute to the objectives of the AfCFTA on the entire African continent.

Raising awareness among the continent's citizens, young entrepreneurs and women, the pillars of development, of the assets and opportunities of the AfCFTA, which is to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of people and trade flows.

The AfCFTA Secretariat and the leading media group AFRICA24 have agreed to turn this partnership into a genuine platform that promotes projects, companies and institutions through an innovative large-audience narrative, based on the following reference axes:

The creation of multi-media content to enhance the impact of intra-African trade;

Mutual organization and participation in AfCFTA events and co-organization of specific meetings (Awards, Summits, Forums, sectoral webinars, etc.) and all other forms of action,

Intervention in content production by AfCFTA experts and the aggregation of all the continent's media on this new platform.

At the signing ceremony, H.E. Wamkele MENE, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, expressed his determination: “The signing of this historic memorandum of understanding with Groupe AFRICA24 bears witness to the importance of the media in the success of the continental free trade policy. The AFRICA24 Group, with its expertise, its audience and its benchmark leadership on Africa, will make it possible, through all communication channels, to raise awareness among all the continent's citizens of the priority objectives of the AfCFTA, in particular the establishment of an economic area for the benefit of all the peoples and countries of our continent.”

A continental commitment which, according to Constant NEMALE, founder of the AFRICA24 Media Group (President of Afrimedia International), is a priority mission for all the continent's media: “We are honoured and proud to join the AfCFTA secretariat in this historic agreement. In line with the objectives assigned to us by the African Union in the MoU signed in 2019, and in synergy with our reference institutional partner the Republic of Cameroon, AFRICA24 Group will invest in developing premium content to serve Africa's development, in the image of the successful collaboration with Afreximbank. This agreement will enable Groupe AFRICA24 to amplify the positive effects of the AfCFTA on the continent's economic growth and integration, but also through our leadership and our status as a member of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), Groupe AFRICA24 aims to be the catalyst for bringing together the greatest number of media in a common action and vision”.

The multi-year Memorandum of Understanding, which represents a considerable asset for the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AFRICA24 Group, will be a platform for innovative, inclusive collaboration, for the joint construction of a more integrated and prosperous Africa in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063.

About the AfCFTA:

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), effective since May 30, 2019, is one of the flagship projects of the African Union's Agenda 2063 “the Africa we want”, which aims to accelerate intra-African trade and make effective a common market for more than 1.5 billion people by eliminating all forms of barriers to trade and being a source of added value for the economy of the African continent.

About AFRICA24 Group:

AFRICA24 Group, launched in 2009, is the leading TV media group on the African continent, and the leading medium for decision-makers and executives on the continent and around the world. Publisher of 4 HD channels available 24 hours a day, AFRICA24 is the only pioneer and leader in news channels on Africa with AFRICA24 and AFRICA24 English, as well as the leading sports channel AFRICA24 Sport and the reference channel for the creative industries AFRICA24 Infinity. Since 2024, AFRICA24 Group has been the publisher of myafrica24 (Google Play), the first HD Streaming TV platform on Africa accessible worldwide. The AFRICA24 Group, whose signal is picked up by all the world's leading operators and bouquets (Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell...), is accessible in over 90 million homes in Africa and around the world, and has over 8 million subscribers on its various web platforms and social networks.