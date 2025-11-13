From November 13 to 14, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com) will offer exceptional coverage of the second edition of the Francophone African Music Industry Exhibition, held under the theme: Promoting and financing Francophone African music: from potential to proof.

This edition of SIMA2025 is an event open to music lovers and the general public, celebrating music as a living and shared heritage. An event that brings together artists, producers, and professionals to structure and develop the pan-African music ecosystem.

SIMA2025 : A major two-day event:

13 November: Launch ceremony and panel discussions

Launch ceremony and panel discussions 14 November: Networking, keynotes and closing ceremony

About the Francophone African Music Industry Exhibition :

Created and initiated by experts in the music industry, the “Salon des Industries Musicales d'Afrique Francophone” (SIMA) promotes the African music industry, trains players in this ecosystem and provides a business platform for African players and those from other continents. SIMA, a true ‘mirror’ of the African music industry, offers players in the ecosystem meetings with potential clients or partners, the promotion of their offers and services, but above all the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of the business logic of the African and international markets.

The Africa24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch ‘Francophone African Music Industry Exhibition 2025’ live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at :

AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

(channel 249) et (channel 254) of the On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.

Africa's first HD streaming platform. On https://Africa24TV.com which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

ABOUT THE AFRICA24 GROUP:

Launched in 2009, the Africa 24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, Africa24 in French and Africa24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. Africa24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with Africa24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more.…

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment :

AFRICA24 TV : Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English : Leading African news source exclusively in English.

: Leading African news source exclusively in English. AFRICA24 Infinity : The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture.

: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport : Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers) ... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.