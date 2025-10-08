The 4th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2025) will take place from 22 to 25 October 2025 in Durban, South Africa, under the theme “Moving Towards Self-Reliance to Achieve Universal Health Coverage and Health Security in Africa.”

Co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and the Government of South Africa, in collaboration with AfricaBio’s 8th Annual BIO Africa Convention, the conference will convene political leaders, policymakers, researchers, innovators, civil society, and youth to define Africa’s pathway toward stronger, more resilient health systems and reduce dependence on foreign aid.

“CPHIA is a vital part of ongoing efforts by African countries and Africa CDC to build stronger, self-reliant health systems” said H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General, Africa CDC. “It provides an important platform for leaders, public health experts, and communities to come together to reimagine and transform health financing, ensuring Africa’s health security is driven by African leadership, innovation and partnerships.”

This year’s conference also holds strategic global significance. It will precede the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting, taking place under South Africa’s Presidency in early November 2025. The CPHIA 2025 Outcome Declaration – the “Durban Declaration” will capture Africa’s collective voice, positioning African-led solutions at the centre of global health reform.

“CPHIA is a critical opportunity to promote an African-led agenda for health, anchored in self-reliance and transformation.” said Professor Olive Shisana, CPHIA 2025 Co-Chair. “We aim to align around a Durban Declaration that ensures these priorities are front and centre during the G20 and Global Fund Meetings in November.”

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting will focus on accelerating health equity, solidarity, and universal health coverage, addressing the world’s most urgent public health challenges through dialogue, innovation and partnership. These outcomes will feed into the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, where Africa’s priorities on health and development will take centre stage.

Led by Professor Olive Shisana (President, Evidence Based Solutions) and Professor Placide Mbala Kingebeni (Director, National Institute of Biomedical Research, DRC) as Co-Chairs, the CPHIA 2025 scientific programme committee will bring together scientists and public health experts from over 20 countries to shape a dynamic, evidence-driven agenda. The conference will focus on three strategic pillars:

Financing the Future: Investing in resilient, efficient and sustainable health systems, while unlocking innovative funding models that give African countries ownership of their health priorities.

Boosting Local Manufacturing: Scaling up vaccine, medicine, and diagnostic production in Africa to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen health sovereignty.

Transforming Primary Health Care: Highlighting African-led innovations – from telemedicine to AI driven digital health solutions – that expand access and improve quality of care in rural and underserved communities.

“The BIO Africa Convention is proud to join forces with Africa CDC to connect science, innovation, and enterprise with public health,” said Dr. Nhlanhla Msomi, President of AfricaBio. “Together, we can harness the continent’s life sciences ecosystem to drive health resilience and self-reliance.”