On July 3, the 4th Japan-Tunisia Security and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue was held in Tokyo. At this dialogue, Mr. Hiroyuki MINAMI, Representative of the Government of Japan (Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organized Crime, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), and Admiral Abderraouf ATALLAH, Senior Advisor to the President of the Republic of Tunisia, served as representatives for their respective governments.
During the dialogue, the two sides discussed the international and regional security environment, including the terrorist threat, counter-terrorism measures in both countries, and possibilities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of counter-terrorism, public safety, and security.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.