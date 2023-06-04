High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 3rd June 2023, Kiswahili instructors volunteers, consisting of staff at the Chancery and their spouses as well as the Tanzanian Diaspora were awarded the Certificates of Attendance on successful completion of a weeklong training of trainers program.

The program was facilitated by Mr. Arnold Msofe from the National Kiswahili Council, BAKITA. The function was officiated by Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to Nigeria. The instructors are currently facilitating Kiswahili teaching and learning program for staff from the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

