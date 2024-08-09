High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria

Today, 8th August 2024, Judica E. Nagunwa, Charge d'affaires had a discussion with Mr. Antony K. Oyewole, Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head of Zenith Bank, Abuja. The discussion focused on collaboration between the Mission and the Bank, particularly regarding trade facilitation between Tanzania and Nigeria businesses. Zenith Bank is one of the largest banks in Nigeria, with branches/ offices in different countries, including Europe and Asia.

