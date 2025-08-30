On September 1, 2025, Sidi Ould Tah will officially take office as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), succeeding Akinwumi Adesina. Elected on May 29, 2025, with 76.18% of the vote, Sidi Ould Tah thus becomes the first Mauritanian to hold this strategic position for the continent’s economic development.

Africa24 will provide a full coverage of this historic ceremony and the related events surrounding the inauguration of the new president, offering its viewers exclusive insights into the key issues and prospects of this major transition.

A ceremony under the banner of diplomacy and African expertise

Sidi Ould Tah’s victory reflects the success of Mauritanian diplomacy and the strong mobilization of African states in his favor. Several diplomatic levers contributed to the strength of his candidacy: the rotating presidency of the African Union held in 2024 by Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the mobilization of regional and international support, and the influence of Arab League countries—thanks to the networks built by Sidi Ould Tah during his tenure at BADEA (Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa), which he led from 2015 to 2025. Under his leadership, BADEA improved its credit ratings and strengthened its impact on Africa’s economic development

Challenges and prospects ahead

One of Sidi Ould Tah’s first challenges will be mobilizing new sources of financing for the AfDB, particularly following the withdrawal of US$555 million in U.S. aid from the African Development Fund, dedicated to the continent’s most vulnerable countries. His extensive experience and international network are seen as key assets to strengthen the Bank’s role in development financing, structural transformation, and the promotion of Africa’s economic sovereignty.

Exclusive and immersive coverage with Africa24

Africa24 is committed to delivering complete and multi-format coverage of this historic transition, including:

Exclusive reports and interviews with key economic and political stakeholders present in Abidjan;

In-depth analysis of the implications for the future of Africa’s financing and development;

Digital content and immersive videos available on MyAfrica24, the first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, as well as on AFRICA24 in French (channel 170) and AFRICA24 in English (channel 176) on the Canal+Afrique bouquet.

With Africa24, follow the inauguration of Sidi Ould Tah as President of the AfDB live, and discover the strategic perspectives for Africa’s economic development.

Together, Let’s Transform Africa

