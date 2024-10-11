The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) (www.DWTC.com) and the SuperBridge Council have announced the diverse lineup of its key speakers for the second edition of the SuperBridge Summit 2024 taking place in concurrence with Gitex Global. The summit, to take place on October 15 and 16, 2024, at the One&Only One Za’abeel Hotel, Dubai, will foster collaboration and dialogue on critical global issues, aiming to inspire, impact and innovate for the next generation of global leaders.

This summit, has a lineup of speakers that includes 70 thought leaders, innovators and pioneers from various industries around the world. The speakers will shed light on a wide range of topics to address complex challenges and support future industry leaders.

The key speakers include, Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). He leads the regulatory body in maintaining a transparent and efficient financial services environment in Dubai. The summit will further witness the participation of Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub, who will highlight key innovations in the financial sector.

Jane Sun, a dynamic leader and CEO of Trip.com Group, China, who, through her expertise, will shed light on the evolving global travel industry with a focus on sustainable travel practices and customer-centric solutions.

Hans Duisters, Founder and CEO of Sioux Group, The Netherlands, will discuss global open source industrial R&D to drive productivity growth and the rising role by the Gulf in technological collaborations. Another key speaker, Takashi Maruyama, Chief Investment Officer at Asset Management One, will highlight the Japan’s come-back and long-term investment opportunities under renewed macro environment

Yi Wang, Founder and CEO of LAIX Inc., China, will offer insights on the potential of AI-powered educational platforms in enhancing accessibility to language learning.

Dr Bo Bai, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MVGX based in Singapore, will explore the power of smart infrastructure technologies in energy and transportation to enable green industrialization sustainably across Asia and the world.

Meanwhile, Vish Narain, Managing Partner at Pulsar Group from India, will emphasise the potential of emerging markets and technology-driven investments that foster economic growth. Another speaker will be Dee Poon, President of Brands and Retailing at Tessellation, Hong Kong SAR, who is a multifaceted leader in the retail industry, recognized as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. The speakers also include Jalal Gasimov, CEO of Pasha Holdings in Azerbaijan, who oversees diversified investments in sectors such as insurance and construction.

Trixie LohMirmand, Dubai World Trade Centre’s Executive Vice President commented: “The remarkable lineup of speakers at the upcoming second edition of SuperBridge Summit 2024 reflects our unwavering commitment to sparking dynamic discussions and driving innovation. These industry leaders, recognized for their forward-thinking approaches, will not only challenge conventional boundaries but also inspire actionable solutions to address pressing global challenges. Our goal is to create a transformative event that fosters impactful collaborations and drives meaningful change across industries.”