UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms the looting of vital humanitarian supplies—intended to save the lives of malnourished children and provide critical healthcare to mothers and newborns from Al Bashair Hospital in Jabal Awlia, Khartoum. The looting, which included at least 2,200 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), has put the lives of over 2,000 children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) at risk.

The looting of Al Bashair Hospital, one of the last functioning medical facilities in Jabal Awlia, on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum, has compounded an already dire humanitarian catastrophe for children and families in the area. Commercial supplies and humanitarian aid have been blocked for more than three months due to ongoing conflict along key routes. The result is a severe shortage of food, medicine, and other essentials, with thousands of civilians trapped in active fighting. Over 4,000 people have already been forced to flee within Khartoum.

"Stealing life-saving supplies meant for malnourished children is outrageous and a direct attack on their survival," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "These unconscionable acts against vulnerable children must end. All parties must adhere to international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to those in need”

Jabal Awlia is also one of 17 localities facing a risk of famine, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update, making the loss of these supplies catastrophic for more than 100,000 acutely malnourished children. The looted iron and folic acid supplements were designated for 6,000 pregnant and lactating women. The stolen midwife kits and primary healthcare supplies would have supported over 132,980 mothers, newborns, and children in a region where healthcare access is extremely limited.

UNICEF had managed to deliver these critical supplies on 20 December 2024, marking the first successful humanitarian shipment to Jabal Awlia in over 18 months. The loss of these supplies—coupled with the forced suspension of humanitarian operations due to worsening security conditions—is pushing children closer to catastrophe.

Sudan is already facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Over 24.6 million people - more than half the population - are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity. The collapse of health services, the closure of schools for 17 million children, and record levels of child displacement have created an unprecedented emergency.

UNICEF reiterates its urgent call for:

Unimpeded humanitarian access to reach children and families in need.

Protection of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in line with international humanitarian law.

Immediate security guarantees for frontline workers delivering life-saving aid.

UNICEF remains committed to supporting children in Sudan and will continue working with partners to restore access to essential services. However, urgent funding and improved security conditions are needed to sustain operations and prevent further loss of life.