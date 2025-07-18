UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday deplored the killing of dozens of civilians by both parties amid ongoing hostilities in Sudan’s Kordofan region over the past week.

The UN Human Rights Office has verified the killing of least 60 civilians by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Kordofan’s Bara locality since 10 July. Civil society groups have reported that up to 300 people were killed.

At least 23 other civilians were reportedly killed and more than 30 others injured when airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) hit two villages in West Kordofan from 10 to 14 July. In addition, on 17 July, at least 11 civilians - all members of a single family - were killed in a SAF airstrike in Bara locality.

“It is distressing that more than two years since the conflict began parties to the conflict in Sudan continue to demonstrate callous disregard for civilians’ lives and safety,” said Türk.

The latest civilian deaths come amid worrying reports that the RSF is mobilising for an offensive on El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state. The UN Human Rights Chief also expressed continued concern for the safety of civilians in El Fasher, North Darfur, following multiple RSF attacks on the besieged city in recent days, including a ground attack on 11 and 12 July, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.

“An escalation of hostilities in North Darfur and Kordofan will only further aggravate the already severe risks to civilians and the dire humanitarian situation in a conflict that has already wrought untold suffering on the Sudanese people,” said Türk. “I urge those with influence to act to prevent such an escalation, and to ensure that both parties uphold their obligations under international law, including on the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The High Commissioner renewed his calls on the warring parties to ensure safe, sustained and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid, including through humanitarian pauses, and to prevent and repress violations of international law. “All alleged violations must be fully and independently investigated and those responsible brought to justice,” he said.