Norinco Group guided bombs and howitzers used in attacks

Weapons almost certainly provided by UAE to RSF in Sudan

“Civilians are being killed and injured because of global inaction” – Brian Castner

Sophisticated Chinese weaponry, re-exported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been captured in Khartoum, as well as used in Darfur in a blatant breach of the existing UN arms embargo, Amnesty International said following a new investigation.

By analysing pictures and videos showing the aftermath of attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Amnesty International identified Chinese GB50A guided bombs and 155mm AH-4 howitzers. This is the first time GB50A bombs have been documented in active use in any conflict worldwide. The weapons are manufactured by the Norinco Group, also known as China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, a Chinese state-owned defence corporation. The weapons were almost certainly re-exported to Sudan by the UAE.

“This is clear evidence that sophisticated Chinese-made guided bombs and howitzers have been used in Sudan,” said Brian Castner, Head of Crisis Research at Amnesty International.

“The presence of recently manufactured Chinese bombs in North Darfur is a clear violation of the arms embargo by the UAE. Our documentation of AH-4 howitzers in Khartoum further strengthens a growing body of evidence showing extensive UAE support to the RSF, in violation of international law.

“It is shameful that the UN Security Council is failing to implement the existing arms embargo on Darfur, and not heeding calls to extend it to all of Sudan. Civilians are being killed and injured because of global inaction, while the UAE continues to flout the embargo. The UAE must halt its arms transfers to the RSF immediately. Until they do, all international arms transfer to the UAE must also stop.”

China, as state party to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), must take urgent measures to prevent the diversion of arms to Sudan. By continuing to supply such weapons to the UAE – a state which has a long track record of supplying arms to conflict where war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law are regularly occurring – China risks indirectly supplying weapons to the conflict.

The UAE, as a signatory to the ATT, has consistently undermined its object and purpose. All states should stop transferring arms to the UAE until such time that the UAE can guarantee that none will be reexported to Sudan or to other embargoed destinations, and that all its past breaches of the UNSC arms embargoes are thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to account.

Last year, Amnesty International’s briefing New Weapons Fuelling the Sudan Conflict documented how recently manufactured weapons from countries including China, Russia, Türkiye and the UAE had been transferred into and around Sudan, often in flagrant breach of the existing Darfur arms embargo. Amnesty International also revealed how French-manufactured weapons systems were being used on the battlefield in Sudan.

Amnesty International sent letters to Norinco Group regarding the findings on 18 April 2025. At the time of publication, no response had been received.

Weapons in Darfur and Khartoum

On the night of 9 March 2025, the RSF launched a drone strike near al-Malha town in North Darfur, possibly targeting Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Local media and a Sudanese human rights organisation reported that 13 people were killed and several more injured. Amnesty International spoke with four family members of witnesses of the strike. However, Amnesty International was unable to speak to the witnesses themselves because, according to the family members, their relatives were community leaders who were targeted and killed by the RSF after their capture of al-Malha. Amnesty International was unable to confirm this.

By analysing digital evidence of the remnants of the bomb used in the strike, Amnesty International identified the fragments as belonging to a Norinco GB50A guided aerial bomb. Markings on the fragments indicate the bomb was manufactured in 2024. These bombs can be dropped from various Chinese drones, including Wing Loong II and FeiHong-95, both of which are used only by the RSF in Sudan, and have been provided by the UAE.

Bomb fragments in the photographs show distinctive fins and brackets on the tail section that identified this previously undocumented weapon. The well-preserved markings also match reference images of the GB50A, including the font, colour and stencil style.

In another case, videos on social media show the SAF seizing weapons left by the RSF after they were forced to retreat from Khartoum on 27 and 28 March 2025. Amnesty International identified one of the weapons in the video as a Norinco 155mm AH-4 howitzer. The only country in the world that has imported AH-4 howitzers from China is the UAE. The transfer happened in 2019, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

This indicates the UAE is continuing to provide support to the RSF, following similar findings by the United Nations’ Panel of Experts on Sudan and other reports. Amnesty International has previously published evidence of arms embargo violations by the UAE, including similarly providing Wing Loong drones in Libya.

Norinco Group has a responsibility to respect human rights throughout its global operations, which requires the company to conduct human rights due diligence throughout its entire value chain to identify, prevent, and mitigate any actual or potential involvement in human rights abuses. Norinco Group must urgently review all past, present and future arms exports to the UAE, and also cease arms exports to the UAE if it does not stop diverting arms to Sudan.

Background

The conflict between the SAF and RSF that has escalated since April 2023 continues to devastate Sudan. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and many more injured. Amnesty International’s recent investigation found the RSF had committed widespread sexual violence – including rape, gang rape and sexual slavery – against women and girls, amounting to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity.

Amnesty International has also launched a global petition urging the UN Security Council to extend the existing arms embargo beyond Darfur to the rest of Sudan. This is part of Amnesty International’s campaign advocating for protection of civilians in Sudan, and calling for accountability for those who have committed atrocities against civilians.