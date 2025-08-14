Deputy President Paul Mashatile this week convened the National Dialogue Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to receive a report on the state of readiness ahead of the first National Convention set to take place at UNISA’s Muckleneuk Campus in Pretoria from the 15th to 16th of August 2025.

The Deputy President chairs the IMC, which comprises Government Departments to coordinate the Government’s contribution towards the National Convention and the National Dialogue.

The IMC has been tirelessly mobilising resources for the convention and overseeing expenditures.

The report, which was presented by the Chairperson of the Convention Organising Committee, Mr Boichoko Ditlhake, and NEDLAC Executive Director, Mr Makhukhu Mampuru, provided a comprehensive update on the work done and assured the Deputy President that all is on track for the two-day convention.

Premiers and Mayors from the province and municipalities were among those in attendance, who have pledged their support.

The IMC noted the decision by some Foundations to pull out of the preparations for the National Convention and requested that the Deputy President engage these Foundations in the process towards this inclusive dialogue.

Furthermore, the IMC appreciated the efforts made to save costs on hosting the First National Convention of the National Dialogue.

In particular, the IMC assured Deputy President Mashatile that all budgetary processes regarding the National Convention are consistent with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

NEDLAC and the Presidency are funding the first National Convention's costs from their existing budgets for secretariat support, communications, as well as logistics.

All procurement and management of public funds will adhere to the PFMA and applicable Treasury Regulations. All funds will be accounted for through the normal public finance mechanisms.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee further applauded the stakeholders who are providing in kind-support and also expressed appreciation to UNISA for offering to host the first National Convention as well as provide associated goods and services at no cost.

UNISA is providing the venues for the plenary, overflow venues with livestream services, 10 breakaway venues, dining area and work areas.

In addition, UNISA is providing facilities for an Operations Centre, which has been running over the past week with catering, ushers, audio-visual services, printing of discussion documents, signage, conference bags, notepads, pens and WiFi.

The IMC emphasised the importance of the First National Convention and the National Dialogue being citizen-led and fully inclusive.

The IMC called for communities to raise all issues so that they can be addressed and attended to accordingly.

As chair of the IMC, the Deputy President welcomed the report and affirmed Government’s commitment to supporting the first National Convention to kick-start the citizen-led and inclusive National Dialogue.

The budget formulation will rely on in-kind contributions, donations, and other mobilisable resources.