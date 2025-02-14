The European Union Delegation and the diplomatic missions of EU Member States to Libya strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Mr. Adel Jumaa, on 12 February in Tripoli. We express our deep concern over this violent act and extend our best wishes for his swift and full recovery.

We call on the relevant authorities to conduct a prompt, transparent, and thorough investigation into this incident and to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

We firmly reject all forms of politically motivated violence, which fuel insecurity, deepen divisions, and undermine ongoing efforts to restore political stability and national unity in Libya.

We urge all Libyan stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, avoid escalation, and address political disagreements through peaceful and inclusive means. It is only through constructive engagement and respect for democratic principles that Libya can move forward toward stability, unity, and prosperity for its people.