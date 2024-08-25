The UAE participated in talks regarding Sudan in Switzerland from 14 – 23 August 2024. The meetings were convened by the United States of America, and co-hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Swiss Federation, under the newly established ALPS group– Aligned to Advance Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan. The format includes the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Swiss Federation, the African Union, and the United Nations.

At the conclusion of the talks today, Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and head of the UAE delegation at the talks, said:

“The humanitarian situation in Sudan is intolerable. The need for humanitarian assistance is overwhelming and aid groups must be able to deliver aid to people in need, wherever they are. The UN’s World Food Program knows how to stop and prevent famine. Our message to all parties is unequivocal – let them do their job.

“Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than USD 3.5bn in humanitarian aid to Sudan, including USD 230m since the outbreak of the current crisis. We are firmly committed to continuing all our efforts to help the people of Sudan.’

“The process in Switzerland is built upon the foundation of the Jeddah Agreements, and the UAE joins the other participants in the talks in expressing our gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their ongoing dedication to this critical file, as well as to the United States for their energetic diplomacy to alleviate the worst humanitarian crisis facing the international community today.

“We welcome the new format in which we have met over the past 10 days. The focus and drive of everyone around the table has already led to tangible improvements for the people of Sudan. We agreed on practical steps regarding humanitarian access and the protection of civilians. This includes permission for the UN to use the Adre border crossing into Sudan, and the facilitation of aid to people suffering famine in Zamzam camp and elsewhere in Darfur. Additional commitments were made to speed up access to those in need. The RSF has also committed during the talks to new and important directives on the protection of civilians, including sexual and gender-based violence, the recruitment of children, and forced disappearance.

“The UAE was particularly focused on establishing a track within the ALPS process aimed at integrating the perspectives, goals and recommendations of Sudanese women into all peace and humanitarian efforts in Sudan. We are committed to continue our consultations with Sudanese women, promote their goals and needs, and pressure the parties to protect all civilians in Sudan, including women and girls, from violations of international humanitarian law, including sexual violence.

“We did not make the progress we would have wished on a full cessation of hostilities that would lead to an end to the war, and we of course regret the fact that one party chose not to participate in these talks. We hope that this can be remedied in the future. But we appreciate the creative diplomacy that allowed participants to focus on tangible outcomes for the Sudanese people.

“The UAE remains committed to supporting the people of Sudan in restoring peace to their country, and to ensuring the delivery of aid and assistance they so desperately require.”