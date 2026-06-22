Deerosh Maharaj, Executive Head for Energy, Infrastructure and Mining, Standard Bank, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of African Mining Week (AMW) – The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa.

Maharaj’s appointment underscores AMW’s commitment to leveraging the expertise of industry leaders to amplify its impact on Africa’s mining sector. Held under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value Chain from October 14–16 in Cape Town, AMW will unite African project developers and global investors under one roof, enhancing capital flows, required for the sustainable growth of the continent’s mining and energy sectors.

In his advisory role, Maharaj will provide strategic guidance on key themes and topics, engage with industry stakeholders, and promote participation among executives, investors and policymakers, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the critical issues shaping the continent’s mining landscape.

“Maharaj brings a wealth of experience in deal structuring, sustainable growth, and investment facilitation,” stated Rachelle Kasongo, Event Director, AMW. “His guidance will be crucial in aligning AMW 2026’s agenda with the real needs of the industry and in fostering partnerships that drive mining and energy sector development across Africa.”

With over 12 years’ experience at Standard Bank, Maharaj has extensive expertise in structuring deals and providing financial solutions across mining, energy and infrastructure sectors, supporting Africa’s local beneficiation agenda.

Under Maharaj’s leadership, Standard Bank provides comprehensive financial solutions to mining companies, including lending, working capital support, foreign exchange risk management, sustainability advisory and cross-border trade facilitation – services increasingly critical for operations spanning multiple jurisdictions.

In early 2026, the bank acted as co-mandated lead arranger and lender on a $130 million dual-currency financing package for Tharisa Minerals in South Africa. In Namibia, it is supporting Rosh Pinah Zinc’s RP2.0 mine expansion with a $150 million finance package. The bank also backs several renewable energy projects powering mining operations across South Africa, including the 475 MW Notsi Solar PV facility.

Amid rising demand for financing to unlock Africa’s full mining and energy potential, Maharaj’s expertise will be pivotal to the AMW agenda, strengthening partnerships between African project developers and financiers and driving increased investment flows.