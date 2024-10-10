About 2.8 million people in and around El Fasher in North Darfur currently have no option to escape or to access much needed assistance, said a group of non-government organisations (NGOs) working in Sudan. About 500,000 people are living in Zamzam refugee camp near El Fasher which is experiencing famine.

Aid workers from international NGOs working in El Fasher said children were witnessing atrocities no child should see which was impacting their behaviour with many becoming anxious, not sleeping and suffering psychological distress. Some boys were joining fighters and some girls marrying fighters as a means of survival to get food. Others were eating leaves to survive.

The aid workers describe their experiences of the brutality of the constant bombardment, and dwindling access to food, clean water, medicine or healthcare after nearly 18 months of conflict in Sudan that has displaced 11.3 million people. They spoke under condition of anonymity.

Jamal*, 45, works in operations at an international NGO in El Fasher:

“The scale of human suffering that we are seeing is hard to put into words, and it’s only getting worse. On a daily basis, I see bodies on the road and children fleeing their home without their parents or any belongings.

“There are soldiers fighting in front of our homes and in the market, and there are bombs and airstrikes, the shooting is everywhere.

“Violence against women is terrible. Women have been kidnapped and raped when going into the market. Community members tell us that young girls have been forced to marry fighters, and young women are engaging in survival sex in exchange for food, water, and cash.

“People around me don’t have food. They are eating leaves from trees. Many young people are joining the fighters to access food.

“We take advantage of the three to four hours when there is no shooting or shelling to do some critical activities like water trucking in the gathering point to ensure that displaced people have access to clean water.

“We are worried millions of people will die unless the world pays attention and listens to us.”

Mohamad*, 52, works in administration with an international organisation in El Fasher:

“In May, four of my neighbours were killed inside their homes. Many homes were destroyed and burnt, and the properties of residents looted. Many people fled to safer places outside of El Fasher, but now are living in miserable conditions without receiving any humanitarian assistance.

“There is no possibility to leave home due to roadblocks, either due to the rains and floods, or because of the armed groups.

“The tight siege has had a terrible impact on our lives. Children have been forced to beg to survive - they do not have enough food. My family has moved to different locations and in different directions, our communications have been cut off and I’m uncertain when to meet them again.”

Omar*, 42, works in child protection with an international organisation in El Fasher:

“The children I work with tell me that they have lost their mother, their father, their homes. They say they go to sleep without food, and sometimes only have one meal per day. I see children crying… and I’ve noticed changes in their behaviour — poor sleep, more anxiety, a lack of appetite, depression, and psychological distress.

“The situation around me is difficult, there is a lot of shelling, bombing, and ammunition everywhere. We aren’t able to move to the market or go to the mosque. Feeling safe has become a dream.”

Abdul*, 36, works in child protection with an international organisation in El Fasher:

“In September 2024, there was an attack on my uncle’s house. My cousin and the neighbour's son died in the family home from the shelling, and my uncle's wife was badly injured and is still in the hospital. On the same day, we lost five of my family members.

“I am living in El Fasher with my parents and my wife and three children. I can't leave El Fasher because my mother and father are old and cannot bear the long distance and the fatigue of travelling. But now the situation is so difficult, we are only eating two meals a day.”

Majeed* works in child protection with an international organisation in El Fasher:

“I heard just recently five people lost their lives in the market from an attack, and two children lost their legs.

“I’m seeing the behaviour change with the children that I work with. They are sleeping poorly, they are anxious, they aren’t eating well. They tell me they are scared of the war and want to be somewhere safe. They want the war to end.”

Rifat*, 54, works in water and sanitation with an international organisation in El Fasher:

“I saw with my own eyes two children die immediately and more than five injured while they were in a gathering place in town.

“Children are telling us to stop this conflict, that they don’t want more children to die. I’ve seen other children also keeping silent and going quiet, and becoming isolated from others.”

Wajih*, 55, works in education and child protection with an international organisation in El Fasher:

“Just two days ago I was on the way to Zamzam camp and in front of our vehicle there was an artillery bombing, with six street children killed. It was shocking.

“The children I work with say they are suffering, some children are telling us horrible things they have seen which have affected their ability to sleep. We are supporting these children how we can but it isn’t enough.”

Amar*, 43, works in child protection with an international organisation in El Fasher:

“A month and a half ago there was an incident near my home where four children were killed and 14 others injured when they were shelled while playing football in an open space. And three months ago, there was shelling that hit close to where I live, killing three adults and three children inside their home.

“Children keep asking me when the war will be over. They are anxious.”

El Fasher has become hell on earth for thousands of women, children and other vulnerable people. The past month has seen a further escalation of hostilities — including shelling and aerial bombardment — putting the lives of the 2.8 million people in and around El Fasher and North Darfur at risk. Efforts to mitigate the violence have not been effective. Whilst organisations are doing everything they can to provide life-saving medical care, essential supplies and protection support, the situation is desperate.

Our organisations are calling for the following immediate actions: